Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NSSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair downgraded Napco Security Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.60.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $889.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.10. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.70 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 19.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 925,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 837,472 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 638,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $21,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

