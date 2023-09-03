NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 297,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NatWest Group by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NatWest Group by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 29.81%.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

