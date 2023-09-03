New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NYMT. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

NYMT stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $873.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.79. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 21.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 68,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 89.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 37,710 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.