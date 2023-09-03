NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 7,781 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,213,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,149,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS:IFRA opened at $39.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

