NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 816 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 22.9% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Intuit by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,032,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,654,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $351,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.48.

Intuit Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $549.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $549.85. The company has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,195 shares of company stock valued at $34,456,986 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

