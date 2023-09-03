NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,371,407,000 after buying an additional 124,506 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,811 shares of company stock valued at $46,792,773. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

Netflix Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $439.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $431.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

