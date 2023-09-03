NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 213.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,987,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,002,000 after buying an additional 2,035,129 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,519,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,657,000 after buying an additional 1,178,556 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Shares of IBM opened at $147.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

