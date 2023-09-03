NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,919,000 after acquiring an additional 395,351 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,224,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,139,000 after acquiring an additional 403,214 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,681,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,328,000 after acquiring an additional 57,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 42.5% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,595,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,602,000 after acquiring an additional 475,712 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $72.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.99.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3484 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

