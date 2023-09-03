NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,719,000 after purchasing an additional 229,530 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,206,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,273,000 after purchasing an additional 692,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.82.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $98.92 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

