NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,805 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,239,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 53,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,910,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.76 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.