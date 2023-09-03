NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,133 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.65. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $51.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

