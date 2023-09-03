NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $5.15 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,723 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.48.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

