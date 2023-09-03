NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $5.88 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 5.75% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS:UDEC opened at $30.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

