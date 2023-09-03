NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,883 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 375.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $43.62 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

