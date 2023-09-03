NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,360,000 after buying an additional 669,318 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 211.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.07. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $79.21.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

