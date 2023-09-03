NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 1,820 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 42.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 210.2% in the first quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 60,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $701.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $660.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $579.81. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.79.

About Lam Research



Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

