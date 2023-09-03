NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 25,145 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $153.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.19 and a 200 day moving average of $129.55. The company has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $154.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,790. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

