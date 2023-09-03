NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 227.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,121.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,584 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $347,222,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,382,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,571,000 after purchasing an additional 482,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $155.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.83. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $159.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.2167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

