NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,244,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,599,000 after purchasing an additional 154,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,565,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,166,000 after purchasing an additional 766,012 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,524,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,635,000 after purchasing an additional 270,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,401,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:PTLC opened at $41.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

