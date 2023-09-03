NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $26,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.87. 8,296,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,140,189. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.45 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $135.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

