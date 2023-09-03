NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 3M reissued a maintains rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 644.33 and a beta of 1.02.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

