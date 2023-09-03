Nexum Price Tops $0.0280 on Top Exchanges (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded up 133.3% against the US dollar. One Nexum token can currently be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $1,521.31 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

