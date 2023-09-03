NFT (NFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $674,884.38

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00020960 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00017185 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014963 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,996.17 or 0.99993860 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

