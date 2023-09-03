NIO (NYSE:NIO) PT Lowered to $14.00 at CLSA

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CLSA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NIO. Nomura downgraded NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. NIO has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIO will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 1,182.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

