NIO (NYSE:NIO) PT Lowered to $14.00 at CLSA

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CLSA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on NIO. Nomura downgraded NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.76.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIO will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 1,182.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
