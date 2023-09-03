Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $88.35 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

