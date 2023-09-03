Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $133.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $146.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.02.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on TEL

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.