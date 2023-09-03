Norinchukin Bank The Grows Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,263 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,416 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $155,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,307,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WBA. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

