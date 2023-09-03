Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.06

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and traded as low as $5.68. Norsk Hydro ASA shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 300,174 shares changing hands.

Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Up 3.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

