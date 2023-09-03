North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.10

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.10 and traded as low as $11.24. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 94,030 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 68.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

