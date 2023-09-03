Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,694,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 375.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4,300.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.6% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.40.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $435.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $421.73 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $443.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

