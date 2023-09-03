Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.46

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $2.73. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 508 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

