Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.46

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $2.73. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 508 shares traded.
Nova LifeStyle Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Nova LifeStyle Company Profile
Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nova LifeStyle
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.