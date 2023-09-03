NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

Shares of NG opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.78. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 40.75, a current ratio of 40.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,898,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,493,000. Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,644,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,356,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 495.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164,387 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 968,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

