OKB Price Tops $42.26 on Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, OKB has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One OKB token can now be bought for about $42.26 or 0.00162562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $10.42 billion and approximately $1.70 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About OKB

OKB’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB is the utility token of the OKX ecosystem, a prominent global cryptocurrency exchange. OKB offers its holders benefits like trading fee discounts and exclusive access within the ecosystem. OKB is integral to the OKX ecosystem, used for availing discounts, earning passive income, and participating in token sales. Created by Mingxing “Star” Xu, the founder of OKX and CEO of OKCoin.com, OKB is part of a Buy-Back & Burn program initiated in 2019 to maintain its value, reducing the original total supply of 300 million tokens.”

