OMG Network (OMG) Market Capitalization Tops $64.12 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001758 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $64.12 million and $6.88 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00038066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026222 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012494 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003569 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

