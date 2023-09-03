Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up about 2.1% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,267 shares of company stock worth $2,574,638 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,075. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

