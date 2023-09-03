Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) versus Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Financial Analysis

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Onfolio and Digerati Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onfolio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Onfolio presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.02%. Given Onfolio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Onfolio is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Onfolio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Onfolio and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onfolio -273.40% -8,169.12% -6,766.47% Digerati Technologies -32.10% N/A -34.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Onfolio and Digerati Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onfolio $4.14 million 1.31 -$4.23 million ($1.01) -1.05 Digerati Technologies $24.15 million 0.22 -$8.01 million ($0.07) -0.47

Onfolio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digerati Technologies. Onfolio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digerati Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Digerati Technologies beats Onfolio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized enterprise customers and other resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

