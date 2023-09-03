Ordinals Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $70.98 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Ordinals has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $70.98 million and $16.98 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for $3.38 or 0.00013033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 3.41991005 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $17,860,454.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

