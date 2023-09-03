Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. DNB Markets raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Ørsted A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $716.67.

Ørsted A/S Price Performance

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

