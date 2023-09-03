Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Lifted to “Hold” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DNNGY has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $716.67.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average is $29.22. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

