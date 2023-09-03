Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

BTIG Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

OTLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.83.

OTLK stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

