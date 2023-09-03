Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Downgraded to Neutral at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.83.

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15,928 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

