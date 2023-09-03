Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Position Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,830 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $18,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.66. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.