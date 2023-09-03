Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.13. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 43,293 shares changing hands.

Patriot Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Patriot Gold Company Profile

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of various unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Moss Mine project located in Oatman District of Mohave County Arizona.

