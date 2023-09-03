PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 500.com restated a maintains rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PDD presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.74. The company has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of PDD by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

