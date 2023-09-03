PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $129.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $99.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. 500.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.75.

PDD Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. PDD has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $106.38. The firm has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDD will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in PDD by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

