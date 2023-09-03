Penn Capital Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 1,800 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 254.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Paychex Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $122.40. 1,219,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.62 and its 200-day moving average is $113.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

