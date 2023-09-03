Penn Capital Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 3,725 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,725 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VMware by 59.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in VMware by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,734,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,708. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.74. The company has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.19.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. VMware’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMW. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

