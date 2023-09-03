Penn Capital Management Company LLC Invests $1.24 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
KO stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,262,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,873,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average of $61.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
