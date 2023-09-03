Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases 954,781 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1,725.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954,781 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International comprises about 4.9% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.28% of MGM Resorts International worth $44,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after buying an additional 764,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $193,609,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after buying an additional 317,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MGM. Susquehanna decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,064.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at $281,297,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $465,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,064.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,454 shares of company stock worth $14,049,594 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,144,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,542. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 2.07.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

