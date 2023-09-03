Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases New Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.27. 2,412,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,738,099. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

